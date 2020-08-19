Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) to Issue $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE:RE traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $217.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,625. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

