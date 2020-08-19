Evergy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,552 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 750 call options.

EVRG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,598. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

