Everus (EVR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $576.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 51.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Everus has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and approximately $576.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everus has traded up 190.3% against the dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $651.97 or 0.05554968 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,316 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.