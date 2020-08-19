EveryCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00140562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.01758063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00138207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

