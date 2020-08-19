Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director Sells $23,696.10 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $23,696.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XGN stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $29.86.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million.

XGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Exagen by 1,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 674.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.