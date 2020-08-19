Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 16,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $2,296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,069. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 15.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 29.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 45,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $3,275,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 15,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,551. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

