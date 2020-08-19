Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

