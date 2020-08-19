EXMR (EXMR) Achieves Market Cap of $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000838 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

