Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Shares Up 0.1%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.75, 11,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 5,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPGF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Experian to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

About Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

