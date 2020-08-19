Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6,309.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $10,132,157.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,482 shares in the company, valued at $42,700,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.