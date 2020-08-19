Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285,807 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,688,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,386,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,070,000 after buying an additional 965,341 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 839,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 13,014,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,454,094. The company has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

