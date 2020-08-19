Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 92.7% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.34. 18,690,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,568,314. The company has a market cap of $748.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.11. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

