Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.34. 18,690,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,568,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $748.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.