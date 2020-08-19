FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Cap of $744,821.95

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, FCoin, HADAX and Bit-Z. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $744,821.95 and $1.12 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00138643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.01780563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000155 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinEgg, FCoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

