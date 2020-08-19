FantasyGold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $47,774.52 and approximately $13.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00141123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.29 or 0.01777064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00139508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.