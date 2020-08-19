FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of FARO Technologies worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 423,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 352,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 227,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.56. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.93.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

