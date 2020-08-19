Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Dell (NYSE:DELL) Share Price

Media coverage about Dell (NYSE:DELL) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dell earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

