Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $9,514.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000725 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011263 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 288,367,480 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

