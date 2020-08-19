Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.51

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and traded as high as $62.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 35 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

