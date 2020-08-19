Ferrari (RACE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2020 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

8/12/2020 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

8/4/2020 – Ferrari had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

7/8/2020 – Ferrari is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $196.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.90. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Get Ferrari NV alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.