FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

