Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Shares Up 0.3%

Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.88, 873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF by 2,016.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000.

