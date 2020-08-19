Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.63% of NIC worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NIC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NIC by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGOV. Raymond James upped their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. 5,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

