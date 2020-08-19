Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 85,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.