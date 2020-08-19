Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 19,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nike by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $191,903,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $34,672,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Nike by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. 136,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,260. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.05.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

