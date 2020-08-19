Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.88 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after acquiring an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.97. 7,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.47. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $362.28. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

