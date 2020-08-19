Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -304.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

