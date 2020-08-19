Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 570.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,279,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.23 and a 200 day moving average of $251.17. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

