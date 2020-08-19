Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after buying an additional 88,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,003,000 after buying an additional 204,791 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.13. 39,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,120. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

