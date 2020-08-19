Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188,553 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

SLB traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 172,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,776,642. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.