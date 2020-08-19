Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 126,200 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

