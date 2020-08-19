Financial Partners Group Inc Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $39.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,555.78. 1,418,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,499.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,379.03. The company has a market cap of $1,050.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

