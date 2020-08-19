Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 6.19% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000.

Shares of FSMD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

