Financial Review: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) vs. e.Digital (NASDAQ:EDIG)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and e.Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 8.47 $654.69 million $2.26 30.80 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 1 14 2 0 2.06 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus price target of $65.69, suggesting a potential downside of 5.63%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than e.Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 29.88% 36.29% 17.00% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats e.Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

