Financial Review: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56%

Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 1 4 6 0 2.45

Metalla Royalty & Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $48.40, suggesting a potential downside of 8.40%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 27.54 $86.14 million $0.56 94.36

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

