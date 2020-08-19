Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 585,300 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 30th total of 911,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.2 days.

FINGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Finning International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Finning International alerts:

OTCMKTS FINGF remained flat at $$15.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Finning International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.