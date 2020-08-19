Fire Lotto Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $145,238.98 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00091778 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00284261 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039067 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008235 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

