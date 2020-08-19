Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Down 2%

Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), 11,099 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider John Conoley bought 137,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.96) per share, with a total value of £1,995,461 ($2,608,786.77).

Fireangel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

