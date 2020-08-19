First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.77 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$19.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,665,950. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,222.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $233,650 and sold 42,000 shares worth $710,712.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

