First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMBI shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,745 shares in the company, valued at $142,666.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 3,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $293,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,407,000 after purchasing an additional 813,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 501,114 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,554 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,155,000 after acquiring an additional 309,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

FMBI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 15,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

