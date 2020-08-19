First Quantum Minerals (FM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

7/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

7/21/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$16.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

7/20/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$17.50.

7/15/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$15.00.

7/8/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was given a new C$10.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$11.00 to C$14.10.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -21.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62.

Get First Quantum Minerals Limited alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.24%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.