First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.24 and last traded at $77.22, 442,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 570,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23.

