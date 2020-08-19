First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the July 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 116.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 315,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

