First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.67, approximately 4,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) by 941.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.47% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

