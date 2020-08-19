First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.32, 108,037 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 232,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

