First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.43 and last traded at $86.27, approximately 38,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 107,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.