First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26, 12,982 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 20,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79.

