First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.17, approximately 202,140 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 113,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.