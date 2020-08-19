First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.