First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

NASDAQ CARZ opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

